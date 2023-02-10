ONroute Customers Help Raise More Than $116,000 For Support Our Troops

The annual Support Our Troops campaign hosted by ONroute during the last two months of 2022 successfully raised more than $116,000. The funds raised were directed to support serving members, Veterans, and families of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in Ontario.

The campaign, supported by thousands of Ontario travellers, marked the third year of a successful partnership between ONroute and Support Our Troops. Funds raised from this campaign directly support issues faced by Veterans, currently serving members, and their families such as emergency financial assistance, support for children with special needs, and the Holiday Hamper Program.

“Thanks to the continued generosity of our customers and employee’s, this year’s partnership was a remarkable success in raising awareness and funds for direct support where it is needed the most,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute. “We are grateful with profound gratitude and respect for those who have served and continue to serve our country for our rights and freedoms.”

“We are grateful for another successful year of working with ONroute and its guests on this campaign,” says Todd Stride for Support Our Troops. “Their staff and customers have shown unwavering generosity. It is inspiring to see this level of support, which has a direct and positive impact on military members, Veterans, and their families.”