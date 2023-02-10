Georgian Welcomes New Dean, Liberal Arts And Academic Quality

Dr. Anne-Liisa Longmore will join Georgian College as the new Dean, Liberal Arts and Academic Quality commencing March 20. Dr. Longmore will provide academic and administrative leadership to the portfolios of Liberal Arts and Academic Quality, while contributing to the academic well-being and inspired growth of the college.

With more than 25 years of combined academic leadership, teaching and industry experience, as well as a long track record of meaningful collaboration with diverse teams, Dr. Longmore draws on her strengths in values-driven, inclusive leadership and nurturing relationships to generate and implement innovative initiatives and advance a culture of care.

“The college is known across the postsecondary sector for its exceptional quality, entrepreneurial spirit and liberal arts/changemaker ethos,” said Dr. Longmore. “Georgian’s connection to community and its focus on providing exceptional and transformative learner experiences resonates deeply with my values as an educator. I look forward to working and learning with the team and the broader community it serves and contributing meaningfully to the college’s continued growth and success.”

Over the course of her academic career, Dr. Longmore has served in various capacities including as professor, program coordinator, academic advisor, associate dean and, most recently, as Dean of the Pilon School of Business at Sheridan College. In this capacity, she stewarded the development and successful implementation of academic and strategic enrolment management plans, new program concept development, academic partnerships and pathways, and more.

Prior to her career in academia, Dr. Longmore held leadership roles and was an independent strategic business, market and organizational development consultant working primarily with non-profit organizations serving health care and cultural industries.

Dr. Longmore earned a Doctor of Education (specializing in Adult and Workplace Learning) and a Master of Continuing Education (specializing in Workplace and Adult Learning) from the University of Calgary, and a Bachelor of Commerce from Laurentian University. She’s a certified Values Perspectives coach, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator practitioner, and an EQi and EQ360 (Emotional Intelligence) practitioner.

As an active and passionate researcher, Dr. Longmore has developed a deep understanding of the current and future challenges and opportunities for higher education to support learners as they navigate their journeys in a volatile and uncertain 21st century environment.

Dr. Longmore’s research interests include adult education, transformative learning, creativity, innovation and spirituality in the workplace, as well as leadership, liminality, learner transitions, and emerging trends in higher education. She’s co-founder and member of the Transformative Listening Collaborative – an international consortium of educators and research practitioners who explore and advance transformative listening as a catalyst for learning across difference and meaningful change.