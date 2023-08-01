One Person Hurt After Collision On Horseshoe Valley Road at Hwy. 400

The Orillia OPP continue to investigate a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road at Highway 400 interchange that occurred on Sunday evening.

On July 30, 2023, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision where westbound motor vehicle collided with an eastbound motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered life altering injuries and was subsequently transported by Air Ornge to a Toronto Trauma Centre. OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstructionist’ s attended the scene and continue to assist with the investigation.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.