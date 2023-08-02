Have Your Say On Accessibility In City Facilities And Services

The Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has commenced work on a 2023-2028 Accessibility Plan that will help guide Council and City administration in prioritizing accessibility for residents across all areas of the municipality. A survey is available until Aug. 31, 2023 for members of the community to provide input into the plan’s formation.

“The City is committed to developing and enhancing accessibility in the areas of information and communications, employment, and transportation for all residents with disabilities. When we understand the needs, concerns, and issues surrounding accessibility in the municipal context, Council will be better informed to make decisions to plan for and implement improvements and solutions,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We want to hear from members of our community about experiences and observations while visiting City facilities and using City services and encourage everyone to share their input.”

As part of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), all municipalities are required to prepare a Multi-Year Accessibility Plan to outline the organization’s strategy to prevent and remove barriers. The survey includes questions about citizen experiences when accessing City facilities, functions and services, and provides an opportunity to nominate a local business as an Accessibility Champion in the City of Orillia.

“Accessibility in municipal functions and services needs to be considered and planned for in a way that respects the individuals’ dignity and independence, provides an equal opportunity to use and benefit from the City’s goods and services, and also allows persons with all forms of disabilities to benefit from the same goods and services at the same time and location as all other residents,” said Lilly Cadeau, Chair of the AAC. “All Orillia residents are asked to participate in the survey with accessibility for everyone in mind. The Accessibility Advisory Committee looks forward to reviewing shared experiences and comments on a full range of municipal facilities, amenities and services.”

The survey is available online at the City of Orillia’s website at orillia.ca/HaveYourSay. The survey is also available in alternative formats. For assistance accessing the survey, please contact the City at 705-325-1311 or clerks@orillia.ca. All survey submissions will remain anonymous and will help to identify barriers and inform the new 2023-2028 Accessibility Plan.

The Accessibility Advisory Committee is mandated by the Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2001. It provides Council with recommendations related to the identification, removal and prevention of barriers to persons with disabilities in our community and is responsible for making recommendations on the annual updating of the City’s Multi-Year Accessibility Plan. For more information about the committee, visit orillia.ca/BoardsCommittees.