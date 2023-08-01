One Person Taken To Hospital After Float Plane Crashes On Lake Simcoe  

The Orillia OPP were dispatched to a float plane that crashed and subsequently capsized near Fountain Beach in Ramara.

On July 31, 2023, shortly before 5 p.m., Orillia OPP, Ramara Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash where a float plane crashed into the water and subsequently capsized during takeoff.

Two occupants onboard were assisted from the airplane by residents and Ramara Fire. One occupant was transported by Air Orange to a Toronto area Hospital for precautionary reasons. The other occupant was uninjured. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete their investigation.

The Orillia OPP would like to thank the residents of Ramara who quickly attended to assist the occupants of the aircraft while emergency services were enroute to the scene.