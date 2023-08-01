52nd Birthday Sale-A-Bration On Thursday At The Brick In Huntsville

Sneak Peek – One Day Only
Thursday August 3rd!
It’s their 52nd Birthday “Sale-A-Bration!”
Take advantage of inflation busting prices on Top Brand Name Furniture, Mattresses, Appliances and BIG Screen TV’s all at Canada’s Guaranteed Lowest Prices!
- Save 65% Off Top Brand Name Sofa’s – when you buy the match loveseat or chair!
- Save 40% Off on Top Brand Name Mattresses $799 or more – Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Stearns & Foster!
- Save up to 30% Off Bedroom & Dining Room Furniture!
- We’ll pay the GST on Select Top Brand Name Major Appliances $999 or More! LG, GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Kitchenaid, Bosch, Frigidaire and Electrolux!
- PLUS – FREE Local Delivery when you mention you are a Chamber Member!
Help The Brick celebrate it’s 52nd Birthday “Sale-A-Bration” by taking advantage of these amazing deals!
The Brick – Huntsville
70 King William Street Huntsville ON (Huntsville Place Mall)
See you there!
Can’t make it? Call to order – 705.990.0723
*This Article Is Sponsored By The Brick In Huntsville
Aug 3 -1