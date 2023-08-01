52nd Birthday Sale-A-Bration On Thursday At The Brick In Huntsville

Sneak Peek – One Day Only

Thursday August 3rd!

It’s their 52nd Birthday “Sale-A-Bration!”

Take advantage of inflation busting prices on Top Brand Name Furniture, Mattresses, Appliances and BIG Screen TV’s all at Canada’s Guaranteed Lowest Prices!

Save 65% Off Top Brand Name Sofa’s – when you buy the match loveseat or chair!

Save 40% Off on Top Brand Name Mattresses $799 or more – Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Stearns & Foster!

Save up to 30% Off Bedroom & Dining Room Furniture!

We’ll pay the GST on Select Top Brand Name Major Appliances $999 or More! LG, GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Kitchenaid, Bosch, Frigidaire and Electrolux!

PLUS – FREE Local Delivery when you mention you are a Chamber Member!

Help The Brick celebrate it’s 52nd Birthday “Sale-A-Bration” by taking advantage of these amazing deals!

The Brick – Huntsville

70 King William Street Huntsville ON (Huntsville Place Mall)

See you there!

Can’t make it? Call to order – 705.990.0723

*This Article Is Sponsored By The Brick In Huntsville

Aug 3 -1