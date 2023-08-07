One Dead, Another Hurt After Personal Watercraft Collision On Waters Of Georgian Bay

The Huronia West OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving two personal watercrafts that occurred in the waters of Georgian Bay.

On August 6, 2023, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a personal watercraft rental business on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach. Wasaga Beach Fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services were also in attendance.

A 28-year-old male involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. One other rider was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the male was not released.

Transport Canada and Ministry of Labour have been notified. The Central Region T.I.M.E (Traffic Incident Management Enforcement) Team attended the scene to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.