Cineplex Celebrates Historic Box Office Achievements

Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced today that it enjoyed its highest July box office of all time, surpassing $86 million in net box office revenues. Additionally, it achieved the second highest month on record, second only to December 2015 which included the results of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. These remarkable records further underscore that the demand for compelling and original content to captivate audiences on the big screen is as strong as ever, with Cineplex welcoming more than 6.8 million guests nationwide throughout the month. In July, mainly due to the highly anticipated Oppenheimer and Barbie, Cineplex achieved its second highest monthly premium box office revenue of all time.

The month’s box office success was driven in large part by the enduring blockbuster performances of both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Week over week attendance to experience ‘Barbenheimer’ remained strong, with consumer enthusiasm continuing to drive momentum. While Barbie generated the highest July attendance at Cineplex theatres nationwide, Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One followed in second and third places respectively, with international title, Carry On Jatta 3 rounding out the top ten.

“Our record-breaking July box office demonstrates movie-lovers’ strong desire for sharing the experience of a movie in a social setting, immersed with big screens and big sound that you can’t replicate at home. It is a further testament to the strength of the exhibition industry. We are thrilled about the remarkable results, welcoming over one sixth of the Canadian population into our theatres last month, where they were captivated by a strong supply of unique and engaging content,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “We are proud to have outperformed other North American exhibitors in a strong second week at the box office, achieving this in part by harnessing real-time data to understand Canadians’ movie-going habits while personalizing our guests’ visits and delivering memorable experiences.