OMAH’s History Speaker Series Presents Nathalie Bertin: “Loup Garou & Mocassins: A Search For Identity Through Culture, Kinship & Storytelling”

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is pleased to announce that artist Nathalie Bertin will be the featured speaker for the upcoming History Speaker Series in recognition of Women’s History Month. Her talk, “Loup Garou & Mocassins: A Search for Identity Through Culture, Kinship & Storytelling,” will explore the intersections of history, tradition, and identity through a deeply personal and artistic lens.

This visual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM on Zoom. Pre-registration is required.

Bertin’s talk will delve into her Métis and Algonquin heritage, sharing how storytelling, traditional crafts, and cultural teachings have shaped her artistic journey and understanding of identity. Through her artwork, she navigates history as both an anchor to the past and a guide to the future.

About Nathalie Bertin

Nathalie Bertin is a multidisciplinary visual artist of French, Métis, and Algonquin ancestry, with roots in Trois-Rivières (QC), Michilimackinac (USA), and Nipissing (ON). Originally from Toronto, she now lives near the shores of Lake Nosbonsing, between North Bay and Mattawa.

Bertin’s work spans painting, illustration, photography, sculptural installation, and traditional crafts. She has designed collector coins for the Royal Canadian Mint, illustrated children’s books, and co-created the internationally recognized project “Breathe: A Collection of Traditional Masks Demonstrating Resilience in the Face of the 21st Century Pandemic.” Her work is held in the collections of the Government of Canada, the Royal Ontario Museum, and private collectors across North America and Europe.

In 2024, she received Craft Ontario’s Lily Yung Memorial Award for excellence in craft. Her work and artistic practice have been featured by CBC/Radio-Canada and TFO.

Event Details

📅 Date: March 19, 2025 at 7:00pm

📍 Location: Zoom

🎟 Tickets: To receive a link to the talk visit https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/history-speaker-series-loup-garou-moccasins/ or call Rachel at 705 326 2159.

Registration is free, donations to OMAH are appreciated.

Join OMAH for an engaging and thought-provoking discussion on culture, storytelling, and the search for identity through art.