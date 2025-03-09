Theft Of A Snowmobile In Tay Township

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation into the theft of a snowmobile during the dark hours of March 7-8, 2025 in Tay Township.

The OPP Communication Centre received a call on March 8, 2025, from the owner reporting that his snowmobile had broken down and was left on the ice near Methodist Island north of Victoria Harbour on Georgian Bay at 8:45 p.m. March 7, 2025 and was gone upon the complaints return the following day.

The snowmobile is described as being a 2017 Ski-Doo Renegade “Back County” black in colour bearing Ontario registration 3AM148 and serial number 2BPSUGHB7HV000002, a cracked side panel which had been riveted together, approximately 3200 kilometers on the odometer. (See attached two photographs)

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this theft (OPP Incident # E250277935) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,