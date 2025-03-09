One Person Charged After Domestic Dispute In Oro-Medonte, Firearm Seized

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual following a domestic dispute in Oro-Medonte Township.

On March 2, 2025, around 08:00 am, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a domestic disturbance to an address in Oro-Medonte Township. Upon arriving on scene, officers entered into an assault investigation, resulting in a male party being arrested, and brought back to the Orillia OPP Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old male from Oro-Medonte was charged with the following:

– Assault x2,

– Mischief, and

– Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The male was released from custody with a future court date with several conditions, and safety planning was conducted with the victim. Several items, including a firearm, and a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL), were seized from the residence in accordance with the conditions placed on the accused.

Subsequently, police received a secondary call for service from a witness reporting that the male was back at the residence. Police arrived on scene and the male was arrested again, and transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment. He was additionally charged with:

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking x2,

– Resist Peace Officer,

– Mischief, and

– Forcible Entry.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone, if you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911.