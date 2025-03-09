Bracebridge Reminds Property Owners To Know The Signs Of Snow Loading

As winter weather continues to pose a challenge, the Town of Bracebridge is reminding residents to stay safe and know the signs of potential concern. As a result of heavy snow accumulation, several building collapses have been reported in the Muskoka area and other parts of the Province.

As fluctuating weather conditions continue, the Town of Bracebridge is urging property owners to be aware of the signs for concerns when it comes to your home.

Monitor snow accumulation. Check roofs, especially flat roofs, decks, and other structures for signs of excess weight, sagging, or cracking.

Check roofs, especially flat roofs, decks, and other structures for signs of excess weight, sagging, or cracking. Remove snow safely. If snow removal is necessary, use proper equipment and techniques. Consider hiring an insured professional to do the job safely.

If snow removal is necessary, use proper equipment and techniques. Consider hiring an insured professional to do the job safely. Know the signs of structural failure. You know your home best. If you notice cracks, sagging, warped cabinets, nail pops and anything else out of the ordinary, contact a qualified structural engineer.

Residents are reminded that safety is the main priority. If unsure about the condition of a structure or the risks associated with snow removal, consult a professional.