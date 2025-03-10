Foundation Celebrates As $4M Fundraising Goal Achieved

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation has completed the $4-million fundraising campaign for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. After the hospital received approval of the operational funding for an MRI in early 2023, the Foundation began working with the community to provide the capital funding needed to make this important project a reality.

By December 2024, more than $3-million had been raised, but it was a special matching gift from FDC Foundation that provided the final $1-million impact. The private family foundation, based in Mississauga, matched all donations to the MRI Fund up to a total of $550,000.

“The support from the community for the MRI project has been truly inspiring, with more than 1,800 individuals, businesses and organizations making a donation,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for every single gift, and especially to FDC Foundation for helping us achieve the goal in time for the completion of the new MRI suite later this month.”

Construction of the new MRI suite began in June 2024, and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2025. The addition to the hospital is a 2,500 square foot space that connects to the existing diagnostic imaging department, and incorporates the MRI, control area, separate waiting room, radiology office and staff breakroom.

“Our community is in desperate need of MRI services, with nearly 4,000 individuals having to travel to Barrie, Orillia and beyond each year,” says Mathew Lawson, president & CEO, GBGH. “That is why we have been pushing so hard to have the MRI up and running as quickly as possible. Adding this program at GBGH is going to reduce wait times across the region, and provide our patients with care close to home.”

Referrals from physicians for MRI services are already being accepted at GBGH (by fax and email), in anticipation of the opening of the department at the end of March. More information can be found on the GBGH website: https://gbgh.on.ca/programs-and-services/diagnostic-imaging/

