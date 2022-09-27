Oktoberfest Muskoka Is Back Oct. 20 To 23 Across The Region

The Chambers of Commerce in Huntsville/Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst are thrilled to announce the return of Oktoberfest Muskoka! This marks the second installment of this new and exciting event in our communities, with a goal of highlighting the tremendous work being done by our local music, culinary, and craft beer sectors.

Oktoberfest Muskoka runs October 20-23, 2022, featuring four days of music, food, and signature Oktoberfest brews from Muskoka’s six craft breweries. Restaurants and venues across Muskoka are offering live music, Oktoberfest merchandise, and special menu items, such as authentic German rouladen, schnitzel and spaetzel, and even bratwurst pizza.

“Muskoka is an incredible four-season destination, and we want to work to create even more opportunities for residents and visitors to experience our communities at their best all year round,” says Adam Crockatt, Executive Director, Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “Oktoberfest extends our tourism season a little further into the fall, which, of course, is beautiful throughout the region.”

Adds Norah Fountain, Executive Director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber, “we’re excited to have The Happy Wanderer’s oom pah pah band back after they were a hit last year in Gravenhurst and Port Carling. Plus, we’ve hired lots of local, well-loved musicians from across Muskoka thanks to the generosity of our lead festival partners, Engels & Völkers and TD.”

Partners can still get involved to help fund more music and Oktoberfest fun. Just call your local Chamber. Restaurants and venues wanting to take part should do the same and let the Chambers know what special dishes they’ll be serving.

Thank you to all our funding partners: Engels & Völkers, TD Bank Group, Taboo Muskoka, Muskoka Bay Resort, Cottage Vacations, GBS Contracting, Swift River Energy, Holiday Inn Express, Peggy Witzel, the Town of Bracebridge, Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax (HMATA), Muskoka Tourism, and Metroland, along with the efforts of the breweries and Chambers of Muskoka.

Learn more at https://www.oktoberfestmuskoka.ca/.