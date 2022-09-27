Stolen Hydro One Utility Task Vehicle Recovered In Parry Sound

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP became aware of the theft of a red coloured 2021 Honda side by side Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on September 20, 2022 from a Hydro One storage facility in Tay Township.

Through investigation and the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay and Parry Sound Community Street Crime Units working in conjunction with uniform members, the stolen UTV was recovered from a private property location in the Town of Parry Sound and returned to Hydro One.

The investigation into the theft of the UTV is continuing and investigators are asking that anyone having knowledge this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.