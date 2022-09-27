Killaloe OPP Investigate Several Collisions Involving Animals

The Killaloe OPP is urging all motorists to be cautious of animals after responding to seven collisions involving animals over the past week.

On September 20, 2022, collisions involving a deer in Madawaska Valley Township and a bear collision in North Algona Wilberforce Township were reported to police. There were no injuries to drivers.

On September 23, 2022, two collisions with deer were reported in Madawaska Valley Township, and a third collision involving a deer was reported in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township. Later that afternoon, a collision involving a moose was reported in Algonquin Provincial Park. No injuries were reported.

On September 24, 2022, A collision involving a dog was reported in Bonnechere Valley Township. There were no injuries to drivers.

If you spot an animal on the road ahead, stay in control, reduce your speed as much as possible and steer in a straight direction. Avoid changing your direction quickly as this increases the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling your vehicle. This also increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.

Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey are as follows:

Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead of you. You may spot deer or other wildlife approaching the road, and be able to take precautions;

Where you see one deer, expect more;

Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter any wildlife on the roadway;

Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night;

Watch for glowing eyes at night;

Don’t veer for animals. Reduce your speed quickly, steer straight, and stay in control;

Don’t be distracted behind the wheel; and,

Ensure you are wearing your seatbelt. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please, stay safe.