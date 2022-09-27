First Degree Murder Charge Laid In Connection With Human Remains Found In Muskoka

Twelve years after his murder, members of the Orillia OPP charged a second person in relation to the death of 45-year-old Morris Conte, who was reported missing in the Town of Caledon on May 21, 2010.

On May 22, 2010, human remains were located in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte Township and on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays Township.

On May 28, 2010, human remains were also located on Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge. A post-mortem examination revealed that the human remains located at these locations belonged to the same person, Morris Conte.

One person was charged in July 2011 in connection with the death.

On September 26, 2022, a second person was arrested in relation to this ongoing investigation. Antonino Lucia, age 62, of Woodbridge, has been charged with First Degree Murder.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Morris Conte.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance in today’s arrest provided by the Caledon OPP Detachment, OPP Central Region Regional Support and Emergency Response Teams.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).