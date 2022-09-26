No Charges Against OPP Officer After Woman Suffers Broken Ankle In Orillia

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that an Orillia Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a broken right ankle suffered by a 34-year-old woman in May.

In the early hours of May 29, 2022, officers responded to a 911 call about a man slumped over the steering wheel of an SUV parked off Grace Avenue. Officers spoke to the man and a woman who were standing outside the SUV. The man and woman lied about their names, and the officers attempted to arrest them. The man fled on foot and was caught by an officer. Their dog followed and attacked the officer before it was shot dead. The woman was located at a nearby residence and arrested by officers. During the arrest, the woman was pulled to the ground when she pushed and pulled at the officers attempting to release their hold. Thereafter, the officer delivered two or three knee strikes to the woman’s torso as she resisted on the ground, after which she was secured in handcuffs. Following her arrest, the woman was transported to hospital where she was diagnosed with a fractured right ankle.

Director Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer comported himself other than lawfully in his dealings with the woman, leaving no basis for proceeding with criminal charges against him. The file has been closed.