Feds And Red Cross Establish Donation-Matching Program To Support Canadians Impacted By Hurricane

The Government of Canada stands with the people of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

As we look towards recovery, the federal government has established a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support those impacted by the storm and will match donations Canadians and corporations make for the next 30 days with the possibility of extension.

Donations to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal will support the range of emergency services the Red Cross is delivering to those in need including interim housing, clothing, food, and other essential supplies.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, by texting FIONA to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to partner with the Canadian Red Cross on this donation-matching program to get more support and resources to communities in need. Canadians have a long and proud history of supporting each other in our moments of greatest challenge, and while we know this recovery will take time, the federal government will be there every step of the way.” – The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts