Off-Duty York Police Officer Found Guilty Of Fail To Stop After Accident

A York Regional Police officer was found guilty of Failing to Stop after an Accident and Render Assistance by Justice Jonathan Dawes in Newmarket court on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Constable Nathan Coates was acquitted of Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm. A charge of Over 80 mg of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood was previously withdrawn in June 2022.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 26, 2023 in Newmarket.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, just after 7:15 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a report of a serious collision on Highway 7, near York Durham Line. When officers arrived, they located a motorcycle that had been struck and the driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. Officers learned that a Nissan Pathfinder had collided with the motorcycle and fled the scene. Officers located the Nissan a few kilometers away and arrested the off-duty officer.

Constable Coates has been a member of York Regional Police since 2005. He was assigned to Uniform Patrol, working out of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Community Substation. He has been suspended with pay since his arrest. He may be subject to additional charges under the Police Services Act following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.