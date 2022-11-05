CAA Urging Road Users To Keep Safety Top Of Mind As Daylight Saving Ends

Clocks turn back one hour on Sunday, November 6 which means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for both motorists and pedestrians. As we return to standard time, CAA South Central Ontario is reminding all road users to be mindful of the role they play in road safety.

What motorists can do to stay safe:

Always look for pedestrians crossing the road. Be alert and attentive while driving and yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, school crossings and crossovers. Mind your blind spots. Be aware of blind spots when making turns at intersections. Stay focused and vigilant behind the wheel. Put the phone away, reduce your speed and obey speed limits in residential neighbourhoods. Be cautious and considerate. Be alert around stopped transit vehicles and be courteous to pedestrians with different mobility needs that may require more time to cross. Use your lights. Motorists should use their full lighting system when it gets dark (lights should be on 30 minutes before sunset until 30 minutes after sunrise) and in low visibility situations.

What pedestrians can do to stay safe: