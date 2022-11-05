OPP Cruiser Hit While Officer Doing Traffic Control At Construction Site In Omemee

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were on scene assisting with traffic control at a construction site in Omemee Thursday afternoon, when the parked cruiser was struck by a commercial motor vehicle.

At 1:30 pm an officer was outside of their cruiser which was parked with emergency lights activated on Highway 7 near Sturgeon Road, at the construction site. An east bound motor vehicle stuck the rear of the cruiser which was parked in the westbound lane. The motor vehicle then struck traffic lights at Sturgeon Road and Highway 7 causing hydro wires to come down.

There were no serious injuries to anyone involved, no charges have been laid,

The intersection was shut down for a few hours while OPP conducted their investigation. The intersection is currently being controlled now by a 4-way-stop and is expected to remain that way until lights can be repaired sometime next week.

Heavy trucks are to take the detours set up along Peace Road and Emily Park Road while the construction continues in Omemee along Highway 7.