Strong Winds Today With Gusts To 70 To 80 km/h.

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Strong winds today.

Hazard:

Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 to 80 km/h.

An isolated gust to 90 km/h is possible.

Timing:

Beginning late this afternoon and ending early Sunday morning.

Impacts:

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Isolated power outages are possible.

Discussion:

A cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area tonight. Strong southerly winds beginning late this afternoon ahead of the front will veer to southwesterly late this evening. Winds will begin to ease before dawn Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.