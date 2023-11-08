Notice Of Public Meeting: Draft Community Improvement Plan

The Township of Lake of Bays will be holding a Public Meeting to consider a DRAFT Community Improvement Plan (CIP) under Section 28(4) of the Planning Act. The CIP will focus on the designated communities of Baysville, Dwight, Dorset, and Hillside.

Public Meeting – November 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EST (in-person & virtual)

The purpose of the Public Meeting is to provide those attending with an opportunity to understand and comment on the draft Plan. This meeting will be in a hybrid format, allowing you to participate either in person at the Township of Lake of Bays Municipal Office, Council Chambers, 1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight, or join virtually via Zoom.

To participate virtually, please send your name and contact details to abest-sararas@lakeofbays.on.ca or call (705) 635-2272 Ext. 1252.

