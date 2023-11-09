Establishing A Local Immigration Partnership In Muskoka

The District of Muskoka is embarking on a journey to understand the unique needs of new Canadians and are exploring the opportunity to establish a Local Immigration Partnership (LIP) for Muskoka. The first step is to understand and identify the needs, recognize service gaps and assess the community’s readiness to embrace new Canadians to Muskoka.

Your perspective matters. To provide your feedback, complete the survey that is best tailored to your role and experiences in Muskoka by November 30, 2023.

Newcomer Survey (targeted at new Canadians living or working in Muskoka)

Employer Survey (targeted at employers in Muskoka who employ new Canadians)

For more information about the surveys, the LIP journey or to connect with the project manager, please visit the Muskoka Local Immigration Partnership page.

Respondents to the Newcomer Survey have a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards.