Home Destroyed By Fire In Lake Of Bays

Around 12:52 am on November 8, 2023, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 1005 Winoka Way in Lake of Bays. Station 1 Huntsville, Station 2 Port Cunningham, and Station 3 Hillside responded to the event, involving six apparatuses and 18 firefighters.

Fire crews acted quickly on arrival to contain the fire and avoid the flames spreading throughout the surrounding bush to other structures. The involved structure is a complete loss.

There was no one home at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and currently under investigation.