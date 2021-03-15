Not All Local Clinic Locations And Appointments Are Loaded Yet Into Provincial System

Please note that as of 10:00 a.m. Monday March 15, the Province has NOT yet inputted all the Simcoe Muskoka clinic locations and appointments into their booking system. This may result in a message to those trying to book an appointment that there are no appointments close to home. The province is troubleshooting this now and aims to have this completed by end of day today.

Please try again later to book an appointment close to you. In addition, the province is working to resolve a technical issue that results in a message to those trying to book that says “Form has been tampered with.” Patience is appreciated. For information about Ontario’s vaccine booking system, please see Ontario.ca, or call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line: 1-888-999-6488, Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.