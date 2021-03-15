Huntsville OPP Find Drugs, Weapons And Cash During Traffic Stop

Huntsville OPP were conducting radar speed enforcement on March 14, 2021 along Highway 11 in northbound lanes. A car travelling at 132 km/h on the 100 km/h highway was observed by police and a traffic stopped was conducted in the area of Aspdin Road.

Officers detected the odour of cannabis on the driver and passenger of the car. The officer’s initial investigation revealed that the driver, Anthony Sas was in possession of cannabis and prohibited weapons. Mr. Sas was arrested for being in possession of prohibited weapons. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the passenger, Patrick Murdy for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

As result of the investigation police located a large quantity of controlled substances valued over $9000, prohibited weapons and money. A total of 14 grams of cannabis, 58 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of hashish, spring assisted knife, expandable baton, brass knuckles and $2720 in Canadian currency were seized.

The following two people have been charged:

Patrick Murdy (age 43), of Hamilton, Ontario

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

– Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Anthony Sas (age 48), of Hamilton, Ontario

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance- opioid contrary to section 4(1) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

– Carrying a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

– Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to section 93(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The two accused were released from custody on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear on April 21, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.