OPP Charges Driver After Collision With Building In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle that was involved in two collisions in the City of Orillia.

On March 13, 2021, just before 2:30 p.m., a two vehicle collision occurred on Highway 12, Orillia. One of the drivers failed to stop, then proceeded to drive erratically on Memorial Avenue before colliding with a building.

The driver was observed fleeing into the building and a witness provided police with a description. No injuries were reported from either collision.

Responding officers located the male who was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving. A search was conducted and a large quantity of Canadian currency was located along with other indicators of drug trafficking.

25-year-old Mose Aigbedion of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

Failure to stop after accident

Dangerous operation

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear in court again on March 19, 2021.