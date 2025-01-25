North Bay Hospital’s Laboratory Chosen To Test For HPV

Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, announced that the Ontario government is replacing cervical cytology (otherwise referred to as “Pap” testing) as the primary screening test in the Ontario Cervical Screening Program (OCSP) to better identify those who are at highest risk for cervical cancer. Ontario Health has awarded the North Bay Regional Health Centre one of three contracts to perform human papillomavirus (HPV) laboratory testing in the province. The NBRHC will receive $6.7 million over seven years to support increased testing.

“The North Bay Regional Health Centre is the only partner in the North,” said MPP Vic Fedeli. “Today’s announcement is a win for people living in the North, specifically women. These are our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters, and getting screened regularly can lower their chance of getting cervical cancer if they’ve contracted a high-risk type of HPV.”

MPP Fedeli announces NBRHC awarded 1 of 3 contracts to perform HPV lab testing in the province

“The process for patients remains the same. Patients still visit their primary health care provider, whether a doctor, nurse practitioner, or midwife, for cervical screening. Samples are sent to one of OCSP’s laboratory service providers, which includes North Bay Regional Health Centre, for testing,” added Fedeli.

“I am proud of our laboratory team for providing this enhanced service to the northeast region,” says Paul Heinrich, North Bay Regional Health Centre President and CEO. “This is the type of innovation and leadership that helps set our hospital apart and ensures we are providing the best care possible to our communities.”

Implementing HPV testing as the primary screening test under the Ontario Cervical Screening Program will provide equitable access to best practices of care. This will lead to improved detection of pre-cancerous changes or cancers at an earlier stage and fewer patients developing cervical cancer. The improved performance of HPV testing allows for longer intervals between screens for people who test negative for HPV. In addition, new guidance for management and follow-up will minimize repeat testing and support timely discharge from colposcopy.

North Bay Regional Health Centre, LifeLabs, or Dynacare will perform all OCPS related HPV testing in the province. Ontario Health is working with these three laboratory service partners to ensure readiness for the target launch of HPV testing in Spring 2025.

