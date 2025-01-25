Kick-Start Your Indoor and Outdoor Home Projects for 2025 at the Home + Backyard Show January 31 to February 2, International Centre in Mississauga Meet Exhibitors, Renovators and Contractors at the Home + Backyard Show Who Can Help You Access Rebates Through Ontario’s New Energy Efficiency Programs The 2025 Home + Backyard Show, presented by RE/MAX, returns to The International Centre in Mississauga from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2—bringing visitors the latest trends in home renovations, backyard makeovers, and more. With more than 250 vendors and experts, attendees can learn about how to access rebates through Ontario’s new energy efficiency programs, take advantage of exclusive deals on BBQs, pools, spas, and more, while receiving personalized advice from professionals to support their next home or backyard project. Tickets to the Home + Backyard Show are available now via homeandbackyardshow.com. On the Main Stage, presented by the free streaming channel Homeful, visitors can hear from top experts including Michael Holmes Jr and Sherry Holmes (Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy), who’ll share their top 10 renovation tips; Jeanne McRight of Blooming Boulevards, on designing native pollinator gardens; Aspire Design Group’s Maria Perketa (Holmes Family Rescue), offering home design and staging tips; and development expert Sarah Cipkar, discussing the benefits of laneway homes and garden suites as an option for multi-generational living, a growing trend that supports aging at home, affordability and family connection. Chefs hitting the Main Stage will include Kevin James Thomas (The Big Jerk restaurant) who will show guests how to make his popular Jamaican Jerk BBQ and Chef Jeffrey, who will teach visitors how to become a backyard BBQ pitmaster. Alongside the Main Stage is the Backyard Bar sampling zone where attendees can enjoy tastings of wine, cocktails and craft beer while listening to the expert presentations.New this year, the BBQ Learning Zone, presented by Dolphin BBQ, is the ultimate destination for BBQ enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or just starting out, visitors can enjoy live demos, explore the latest 2025 BBQ models, and get expert tips from top brands like Napoleon, Broil King, Alfa Pizza Ovens, Traeger, and more. Continuing the summer vibes, visitors can also check out the model pool from Pioneer Family Pools and chat with experts about how to start planning their dream backyard oasis. Returning favorites include the Ask a Gardener booth, where visitors can meet with horticulturists from Mississauga and Etobicoke Master Gardeners for expert plant care advice, and the Children’s Garden Activity Centre, offering hands-on gardening activities for all ages. Plus, the DIY Centre will feature HGTV Canada’s Desta Ostapyk, Jordan Spear, and Mark Rason, who will guide visitors through power tool basics and DIY projects to boost their confidence in home improvement. Whether you’re planning to build a deck or fence this year, visitors can also consult with the DIY Centre experts about their specific projects. For those planning a big backyard improvement or looking to revamp and redecorate indoors, the Home + Backyard Show is a creative solutions hub designed to help attendees maximize their space.