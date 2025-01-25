Orillia OPP See Alarming Increase Year Over Year In Impaired Related Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seen a staggering increase in impaired related charges in 2024 as compared to the two previous years.

Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP work tirelessly to improve the safety of their community and ensure the roads are safe from preventable dangers. Through active patrols, a strong partnership with our community (resulting in numerous public generated traffic complaints) and continued efforts through strategic seasonal programs such as the “Festive RIDE” program; The Orillia OPP laid roughly four hundred and twenty (420) impaired related charges in 2024. This was a staggering amount, up almost 25% from the roughly three hundred and four (304) charges laid in 2022 and up almost 14% from the roughly three hundred and forty (340) charges laid in 2023. This increase sees the Orillia OPP detachment officers charging a driver with impaired related charges roughly every twenty-one (21) hours, a concerning amount.

All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.