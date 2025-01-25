Kidnapping Incident In Orillia Leads To the Arrest Of Four People

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping incident of a local Orillia man, four persons facing a variety of charges.

On January 12, 2025, just before 8:30 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a Disturbance on the Rail Trail off James Street West in the City of Orillia. Witnesses reported hearing a voice yell for help. Upon arriving at scene, officers located the victim who had been placed into a plastic box, bound with rope, and had signs of being recently assaulted. Officers on scene provided first aid treatment until paramedics from Georgian Ambulance arrived on scene to assist. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and later to a Toronto area hospital for further medical treatment.

Members of the Orillia Detachment Major Crime Unit, as well as the Forensic Identification Services (IDENT) assisted with continuing the investigation. This included a Search Warrant being executed at a residence located on Moffat Street in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, four persons have been identified and are facing charges.

Ryan Mars, 38-year-old of Orillia has been charged with the following:

· Aggravated Assault,

· Kidnapping,

· Forcible Confinement,

· Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm,

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose,

· Attempt Obstruct Justice CC 139(1) and and

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Ashley Newman, 38-year-old of Orillia has been charged with the following:

· Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

· Aggravated Assault

· Kidnapping and

· Forcible Confinement

Daniel Boonstra, 32-year-old of Orillia has been charged with the following:

· Kidnapping

Bronson Ritchie, 34-year-old of Orillia has been charged with the following:

· Kidnapping,

· Failure to Comply with Release Order and

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

All involved parties have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for bail hearings.