Fire Crews Successfully Extinguish Structure Fire At 7 Peter St. S. In Historic Downtown Orillia

Orillia Fire crews have successfully extinguished a major structure fire at 7 Peter St. S. in historic Downtown Orillia that began in the morning on Jan. 21, 2025.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Orillia Fire Department for their tireless efforts in responding to this devastating event. Their bravery and dedication to protecting our community are truly commendable,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We also thank all of our neighbouring communities who have provided their resources and support, as well as the OPP, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, and North Simcoe Victim Services, and all the residents and businesses who have reached out to offer assistance.”

The fire caused significant damage, resulting in the total loss of the building located at 7 Peter St. S., which housed several businesses. The site has now been released to the property owner and their insurance company to determine next steps. The City will be working with the property owner to ensure the safety of surrounding properties, visitors and residents of the downtown.

Road and Sidewalk Access

As a result of work taking place on site, there will be no vehicle access to Peter Street South from Mississaga Street to Colborne Street until further notice.

Mississaga Street and the intersection at Mississaga Street and Peter Street have reopened to vehicle access effective Friday afternoon (Jan. 24, 2025) however, there may be intermittent closures the week of Jan. 27 due to site work.

All sidewalks have reopened with the exception of the fire side of Peter Street South from Colborne Street to Mississaga Street, up to 15 Peter St. S., and the fire side of Mississaga Street from West Street to 73 Mississaga St. E. Businesses in the reopened sidewalk areas can now access their units if they haven’t already.

Municipal Parking Lot 5 is also reopened for vehicle parking.

Transit Detour Update

A transit detour for the Laclie Route (outbound) will remain in place until further notice: Terminal to Colborne Street to Front Street to continue regular transit services. The Peter and Mississaga and Coldwater at Matchedash stops are out of service.

Business Access

With most roads and sidewalks reopened, the City encourages residents to support businesses in the downtown area. The Downtown Orillia BIA recommends calling ahead to confirm hours of operation. Thank you for supporting our local businesses during this time.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our downtown and for the community as a whole,” said McIsaac. “The loss of a historic building and the impacts on our local businesses and residents are deeply felt. However, what stands out most is the resilience, compassion, and strength of our community. The way our neighbours, businesses, and partners have come together to offer support is truly inspiring. I have no doubt that together we will navigate these challenges and emerge stronger, as Orillia always does.”

The City is working closely with the Downtown Orillia BIA and the Orillia Area Community Development Corporation (CDC) to support the businesses impacted. Donations or offers of assistance for affected businesses can be directed to the Downtown Orillia BIA at deron@downtownorillia.ca or 705-325-3997.

Further updates will be shared as available on the City of Orillia’s social media channels.