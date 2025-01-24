Vehicle In The Ditch On Hwy. 11 In Burk’s Falls Leads To Impaired Charges

The Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to an impaired call.

On January 23, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police received a call of a small black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the ditch on Highway 11, Burk’s Falls. The complainant spoke to the male driver who seemed to be impaired. Police attended a short afterwards and arrested the driver. The vehicle was also subsequently towed and impounded.

William (Colby) PALMER-LAMBERT, 33-years-old, Bonfield Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on March 13, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.