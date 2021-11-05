No Additional Cases Of COVID At The Pines

As a result of two confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 that were reported last weekend, all residents and staff completed COVID-19 testing at the beginning of this week. We are pleased to confirm that there are no new positive cases to report. Full testing of all residents will be completed again on Monday, November 8, 2021, and daily rapid testing of all staff or essential caregivers entering the Home will continue until further notice.

Under guidance from Public Health, the Home remains in outbreak status, and 64 residents continue to be in isolation in their rooms for 14 consecutive days. Public Health will lift the outbreak status following 14 consecutive days with no new cases, which may be as soon as the end of the day of November 12, 2021. General visiting remains suspended, and only staff, essential caregivers, and essential visitors may enter the Home.

All efforts and available resources at the District continue to be directed to supporting residents and staff at the Pines as a priority during the isolation period.

Support for Residents, Families and Staff

Additional District staff have been voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period. These staff are assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.

Enhanced Health and Safety Measures

The Pines continues to maintain steps to protect residents and staff. These steps include:

Enhanced deep-cleaning of all Home and common areas of the Pines, increasing the daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Additional PPE supplies have been delivered to the Home.

Additional updates will be provided as results are available. Thank you to the community for its continued support and best wishes for our residents and staff.