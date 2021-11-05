Silver Dodge Ram Stolen Overnight From Kilworthy

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a theft of a Silver 2004 Dodge Ram with an extended cab with plate #AZ60784.

The theft occurred between Thursday November 4, 2021 after 6:00 p.m. and Friday November 5, 2021 before 10:00 a.m. The vehicle was stolen from a residence on North Kahshe Lake Road, in the Town of Gravenhurst in the District of Muskoka.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000