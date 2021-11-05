COVID-19 Vaccination To Be Mandatory For Visitors At MAHC

To keep everyone safe, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), like many other Ontario hospitals, will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, starting November 22, 2021.

All individuals who are seeking to visit a patient at MAHC and essential caregivers or support people accompanying a patient in special circumstances will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination demonstrating 14 days have passed since their second dose as well as identification to enter the hospitals.

“MAHC continues to balance the needs of our patients with the safety of all who enter the hospital,” says Natalie Bubela, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Starting Monday, November 22, our Entrance Monitors at both sites will be checking vaccination records for all visitors, as well as screening for symptoms of COVID-19. For the protection of all our patients, we encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to be fully vaccinated.”

There will be limited exceptions to the policy for specific patient populations including end-of-life (palliative) patients, obstetrical patients in labour and delivery, patients facing life-altering or critical illness as identified by the clinical team, and essential support people (due to language, mobility, cognitive ability, etc.). A provincially-recognized medical exemption from a physician will be accepted at MAHC as well as any Ontario Human Rights Code exemptions.

“MAHC will not accept proof of negative tests in place of COVID-19 vaccination records for entry at the hospitals,” adds Bubela.

Please note that patients do not have to show proof of vaccination to receive care at MAHC.

MAHC is currently in Phase 2 of its visiting during a declared pandemic or outbreak policy. Inpatients are allowed a maximum of two visitors over the age of 18 years per day during visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation must follow MAHC’s requirements to reduce risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors must:

Provide proof of vaccination of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine demonstrating 14 days have passed since receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine

Screen negative for COVID-19 at the hospital entrance

Provide a phone number for contact tracing, if it is necessary

Go directly to the inpatient’s room and refrain from travelling around other parts of the hospital

Wear their hospital-issued ‘visitor’ sticker at all times

Wear a hospital-issued mask for the entire visit except to eat or drink

Wear additional protective equipment, if necessary

Ensure the patient wears a mask while their visitors are present

Clean their hands often to reduce the risk of infection

Maintain two metres (six feet) distance from others at all times

Maintain minimal occurrences of exit and re-entry to the hospital during a single day visit

More information about visiting requirements is available on the MAHC website.