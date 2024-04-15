NNDSB And OSSTF Education Workers Ratify New Collective Agreement

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 4 Educational Student Support Professional (ESSP) Unit representing education assistants, designated early childhood educators and professional student services personnel members, have ratified a four-year local collective agreement covering the period from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2026.

“OSSTF District 4 ESSP BU is pleased to announce that both OSSTF and NNDSB ratified a new four-year collective agreement, allowing OSSTF ESSP members to continue supporting students, while addressing the working conditions of our members,” said Troy Simkins, president of OSSTF District 4 ESSP BU. Simkins went on to say, “A big thank you goes out to our local negotiating team for the hard work they put in on behalf of our membership.”

Previously at the provincial table, a voluntary binding interest arbitration agreement was ratified between OSSTF, the Council of Trustees’ Association and Ontario Public School Boards Association.

“The Board is grateful that the negotiation teams have been able to achieve this collective agreement,” said NNDSB Interim Chair Ashley St. Pierre. “The work these staff members do every day is vital to creating safe, caring and supportive educational environments for our students.”

Director of Education Craig Myles said the ratification of the four-year collective agreement means that “the valuable work of education workers and their contribution to supporting the pillars of the Multi-Year Strategic Plan (MYSP) will continue. NNDSB is appreciative of the efforts to achieve this agreement.”