RVH Celebrates Its Volunteers

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) celebrates its dedicated volunteer force during National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 14 to 20, when they will be recognized at various events including an Appreciation Fair and a Milestones Awards Ceremony.

Volunteers work throughout the health centre, directing patients and visitors at RVH’s Information Desks and assisting in 37 areas, including Specialized Seniors Care, Imaging Department, Victoria’s Gift Shop, Café Royale, Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) and the Cancer Centre. Last year alone, they contributed over 26,000 hours of volunteer time.

For Gabe Koopmans, who has been volunteering at RVH for more than five years, it’s been a rewarding experience. “It allows me the opportunity to support our heathcare workers so they can focus on other tasks,” says Koopmans. “I enjoy meeting and connecting with the patients and supporting their family and loved ones. It also gives me the chance to expand my social network, stay active and learn something new on every shift. I have appreciated volunteering in different areas of the hospital that are connected to my interests.”

RVH’s Board of Directors, Foundation Board, Research Ethics Board, and Patient and Family Advisory Council are also made up of volunteers who donate their skills, expertise, and time to governing the health centre, as well as representing RVH in the community and providing a patient and family perspective for various initiatives.

In addition to giving their time, RVH Auxiliary member volunteers raise funds in support of equipment purchases and patient care. The RVH Auxiliary is currently working to fulfill a $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. Additionally, they are almost halfway to their goal of fundraising $2.5 million for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) much-needed expansion.

“I am so proud of our RVH volunteers,” says Giovanna Del Pellaro, Manager, Volunteer Resources. “Their compassion, sense of duty to their roles and their cheerful willingness to support patients, their families and the staff who provide front-line care is truly admirable. We have immense gratitude for our volunteers and look forward to honouring them this week. I also invite members of the community to join our incredible volunteer team. We are always looking for new people and happy to welcome more!”

To become an RVH volunteer, interested community members, high-school age or older, are encouraged to visit rvh.on.ca/careers/volunteering/ for further information. The Volunteer Resources team is actively recruiting volunteers for several areas of the hospital and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.