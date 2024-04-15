Rock Solid Wrestling Gifts $1,621.20 To Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Muskoka

Adam Contant, promoter for Rock Solid Wrestling, today announced a donation of $1,621.20 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka in a cheque presentation that took place at Muskoka Arts & Crafts on Main.

The funds were raised via ticket and concession sales at Rock Solid Wrestling’s ‘Bedlam In Bracebridge’ event that took place on March 9th, 2024 from Bracebridge & Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, where Rock Solid Wrestling held several action packed matches, including the crowning of new Canadian Tag Team Champions, and a successful defense of the Canadian Heavyweight Championship by Scotty the Body against his opponent Daddy Davis.

“I am so proud that we were able to give back to a community that embraced us and showed us such good will this Spring.” Says Contant. “Without the incredible sponsors who partnered with us, and the fans who came out in droves to watch us, we wouldn’t have been able to provide these much need funds to such an important organization in the area.”

Courtney Provan, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters was on hand to accept the cheque and give her thoughts on the experience working with Rock Solid wrestling.

Provan says “I had such a fun time at the event, helping out. I had no idea what to expect and Rock Solid Wrestling put on such a great show. The fans loved it, the kids were so excited and involved, I can’t wait to do it again!”