Ten Successful Applications For Municipal Grants In 2024 For Georgian Bay Township

The Township of Georgian Bay is delighted to announce the successful recipients of the 2024 Municipal Grant Applications. Following a rigorous selection process, ten deserving organizations have been awarded grants to support various community initiatives.

Overall, the Township provides $10,000 annually to community groups and cottage associations throughout the Township. Staff updated the previous Recreation and Event Grant to encompass Cottage Associations. They also changed the name to Municipal Grants. The application process was simplified to make it easier for volunteers to apply.

Council and Staff look forward to seeing this investment in the prosperity and well-being of the community. Supporting initiatives that enrich the lives of our residents and foster a sense of belonging.

The following organizations have been selected as grant recipients for 2024:

Baxter Ward Lions Club

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: The Baxter Ward Lions were seeking funds to support the purchase of a branded tent canopy and tablecloth to use a local events and fundraisers.

Gloucester Pool Cottager’s Association

Grant Amount: $500.00

Description: Art on the Dock Event – July 13, 2024

Six Mile Lake Cottager’s Association

Grant Amount: $560.00

Description: Community Engagement Event.

Friends of the MacTier Library

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: A Graphic Novel engagement session with the youth.

Cognashene Cottagers’ Association

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: To assist in subsidizing the cost of the Recreation program for many children of the community.

Georgian Bay Biosphere

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: Earth Day Celebration in Honey Harbour

Honey Harbour Association

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: Funds will support the summer camp offered by the Honey Harbour Association.

Gibson Lake Cottage Association

Grant Amount: $1,000.00

Description: To support the many events running throughout the year, for example the May 24 Fireworks.

Port Severn / Honey Harbour Santa Committee

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: The Santa Claus Parade and Children’s Party in Port Severn.

Rock the Dock

Grant Amount: $1,134.00

Description: Weekly live bands rocking the dock at the Port of Honey Harbour all summer long.

“We are thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s Municipal Grant Applications. Showcasing our commitment to fostering growth and prosperity within our community. These ten organizations represent the diversity and creativity that make Georigan Bay truly special. Together, we are building a stronger, more vibrant community for all residents.” Stated Mayor Koetsier.

The awarded grants cover a wide array of community initiatives, ranging from education and youth development to environmental conservation and cultural preservation. These initiatives will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of our residents and contribute to the vibrancy of our community.