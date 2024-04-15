Traffic Stop In Orillia Leads To Weapons Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male driver with a weapons related charge.

On April 11, 2024 just before 9:00 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP were on patrol in the area of Colborne Street West in the City of Orillia when a motor vehicle was observed driving erratically, drawing the officers attention.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the male driver. Through investigation, officers were able to determine the driver was providing a false identity, therefore he was subsequently arrested. A search was conducted which revealed a prohibited weapon.

As a result, Justin Eikelenboom 28-year-old, of the City of Orillia has been charged with: