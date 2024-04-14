McDonald’s Canada’s 30th McHappy Day Is Wednesday, May 8

McHappy Day is set to return on Wednesday, May 8, and this year’s edition holds special significance as it marks the 30th McHappy Day event in Canada. Celebrations kick off today with the launch of this year’s exclusive Peace Collective merch line featuring everyone’s favourite McDonaldland characters (yes, including Grimace), with a portion of the proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada —so guests can feel good and look good, while doing good for families in their communities.

Guests can support RMHC Canada ahead of McHappy Day through the McDonald’s Canada X Peace Collective merch line featuring everyone’s favourite McDonaldland characters. (CNW Group/McDonald’s Canada)

Over the past 30 McHappy Day events, McHappy Day has helped RMHC and other local children’s charities support families across Canada with over $92.5 million raised to date.

“Across Canada, the impact of McHappy Day is felt every day by families who rely on RMHC to stay close to their sick child during the most unexpected and challenging time in their lives,” said Kate Horton, RMHC Canada’s President & CEO. “While the impact of our national mission is far-reaching, the need for RMHC is great and growing. Thanks to our founding and forever partner, McDonald’s, and this collaboration with Peace Collective, Canadians can make a meaningful difference for families in their community by ordering their favourite menu items on May 8 or by purchasing this limited-edition merch.”

The funds raised on McHappy Day go directly towards providing essential support to families staying with RMHC across Canada including accommodations, food, and mental health and wellness support while their child is receiving medical treatment. Guests can see where their support is going through a digital walk-through of RMHC Southwestern Ontario (London, ON) here!

While McHappy Day initially began as a one-day fundraiser in-restaurant, today there are a variety of ways to support leading up to and on the big day if you can’t make it in restaurant:

Get involved pre-McHappy Day!

McDonald’s Canada X Peace Collective: Starting today, guests can purchase items from the Peace Collective collection and feel good while looking good. The items, styled in a retro vibe, include tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, fanny packs, ball caps and more. They are available in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto locations, and online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2024-english





Join the celebrations on McHappy Day!

Do good and feel good on Wednesday, May 8 : By purchasing your favourite McDonald’s food and beverage menu items, any time and any way, it’s easy, delicious and convenient for everyone to support.





By purchasing your favourite McDonald’s food and beverage menu items, any time and any way, it’s easy, delicious and convenient for everyone to support. Round Up: On McHappy Day, and every day, guests can round up to the nearest dollar to support families across Canada .

