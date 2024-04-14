Huntsville High School Student Places First At Legion’s Public Speaking Competition

Photo / Article Via: TLDSB

Huntsville High School (HHS) Grade 12 student, Carolyn Yungblut, has recently been recognized for her accomplishments in the Legion’s Public Speaking Competitions.

The first branch-level competition took place on February 15 in Huntsville, Ontario, and the second zone-level competition took place on March 3 in Orillia, Ontario. Yungblut was the only competitor in her division for each of these competitions, taking home first place and advancing to the district-level.

The district-level competition took place in Coldwater, Ontario on March 23. Yungblut competed against four other competitors from Orangeville, Barrie, and New Tecumseth. She placed first overall in the senior division, and was also awarded first in Best Overall District E Public Speaking, earning the Joyce Dermott Annual Memorial Trophy, which is now on display at the school.

Yungblut’s speech is about health, wellness, and advocating for fitness among young adults.

“I advocate for high schools to continue with physical health and education programs, and increase the amount of fitness opportunities available for young adults. Not all high school students can make sports teams, but they may be interested in other health opportunities,” said Yungblut. “I recently earned a grant from the Public Health Agency of Canada to start up fitness sessions for high school students. I have received permission from my high school to run these sessions, which are currently underway.”

Yungblut will now move on to the area-level competition taking place on Saturday, April 20 in Shelburne, Ontario.

“I am grateful that my words were able to connect with the audience and judges in a meaningful, inspiring way,” said Yungblut. “Overall, I love the competition and was very proud to represent my town of Huntsville and Huntsville High School. I’m also very grateful for all the support I’ve received from my family and teachers the last few weeks. I wouldn’t be where I am without their help!”

Good luck, Yungblut!