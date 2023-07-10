New X-ray Suite Improves Diagnostic Care for All Ages

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) and Huntsville Hospital Foundation are celebrating the reopening of the X-ray suite at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site, replacing 15-year-old equipment with new state-of-the-art X-ray technology that will improve diagnostic care for residents and visitors of all ages around the region.

This investment was made possible by the generosity of community donors through the

Foundation’s Focus On Imaging campaign, which has purchased a new digital X-ray machine that is now operational in The Sprott Foundation Diagnostic Imaging Department.

“Technology is rapidly changing, and the Foundation’s Focus On Imaging campaign has equipped our healthcare teams with the latest tools to do the best job they can for patients care,” says MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Equipment costs are entirely funded through donations from the community to our Foundations and upgrading aging equipment helps us to better serve our community and positions the department to meet evolving Radiology practices and a broad range of imaging needs into the future.”

Annually, MAHC completes more than 36,000 X-rays, half of which are completed in Huntsville. The advanced technology affords clearer, more detailed images to support health care diagnosis and patient outcomes with less radiation exposure, making it safer for all. “If a child has a fall at the park or a loved one has an accident at the cottage, digital imaging is essential for any hospital,” says Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “We’re grateful for the generosity of our community and for incredible donor support of our Focus On Imaging campaign. Together, we’re going to achieve our goal of $10 million.”

The Focus On Imaging campaign will help the hospital replace or update aging X-ray equipment, ultrasound machines, CT Scanner, echocardiogram units and mammography technology in addition to funding the purchase of Muskoka’s first MRI (Medical Resonance Imaging). Focus On Imaging was launched in August of 2021 and has raised 75% of its $10 million goal.

To learn more about Focus On Imaging or to make a donation, please visit

www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca.

Media Release Provided by Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.