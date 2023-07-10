Boat Operator Charged, Passenger Injured After Collision On Wollaston Lake

Bancroft OPP have charged a boat operator following the report of an injured person as a result of a collision.

On July 8, 2023, shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to a single-vessel collision where a passenger was ejected on Wollaston Lake in Wollaston township. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Michael Hyde, a 55-year-old from North Kawartha has been charged with the following offences:

· Canada Shipping Act (CSA). Operating a vessel in an unsafe manner;

· (CSA) Operating pleasure craft that is not licensed;

· (CSA) Failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft;

· (CSA) Operating pleasure craft without a personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board;

· Operating a vessel with safety equipment not readily accessible and available for immediate use

· (Criminal Code) Operation impaired causing bodily harm; and

· (Criminal Code) Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on August 8, 2023.