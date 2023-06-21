New Urgent Care Clinic To Open In Minden Hills

The Ontario government is providing funding to the Kawartha North Family Health Team (KNFHT) to open an urgent care clinic at the former Minden Emergency Department site to provide routine and urgent care to people in the community. In addition to ongoing operating funding, the Ministry of Health will also provide one-time investments to purchase equipment for the clinic. Working with KNFHT, Haliburton Highlands Health Services is supporting the operation of the urgent care clinic for the community.

“We recognize the need for all Ontarians to have access to convenient care, closer to home, no matter where they live in the province,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Ontario is proud to be a partner with community partners to help improve care for the residents of Minden and is supporting this collaboration with the investment to help the Minden Urgent Care Clinic open its doors.”

The Minden urgent care clinic will begin by opening on weekends starting Friday, June 30th and planning is underway to operate the clinic up to seven days a week based on the community’s needs. The clinic will be operated and staffed by KNFHT Nurse Practitioners and Registered Practical Nurses who will provide care to patients with unexpected but non-life-threatening health care concerns through walk-ins and booked appointments.

“The quick action taken by the Kawartha North Family Health Team and supported by Haliburton Highlands Health Services, with support from the Ministry of Health is good news, ensuring Minden will have access to an urgent care clinic very soon,” said Laurie Scott, MPP, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “Thank you to everyone involved, for working together to make this happen.”

In order to accelerate implementation, the Ministry and Ontario Health are working quickly with the KNFHT and HHHS. KNFHT is continuing to engage the community to determine how the clinic can best serve the people of Minden Hills. As a result, while the clinic itself will be managed entirely by KNFHT and its board of directors, it will be located at the former Minden emergency department site, so no major renovations are required.

“KNFHT has provided care to the Minden Hills community since 2007,” said Marina Hodson, Executive Director KNFHT. “We are very proud to be responding to a community need and continue our commitment to service by operating an Urgent Care Clinic at the Minden site.”

“Haliburton Highlands Health Services is pleased to support the KNFHT’s operation of an urgent care clinic at the Minden Site,” said Veronica Nelson, Interim CEO HHHS. “This initiative, has led to an expedited implementation of an Urgent Care Clinic for our community.”

The Minden UCC will open Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3 from 12:00pm until 6:00 pm, followed by weekends until fully staffed. Current hours of operation will be posted on the KNFHT, HHHS and Kawartha Lakes Haliburton Ontario Health Team websites.