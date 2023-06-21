Get Your Iced Capp Pool Floatie And Tims Beverage Cozies

This summer’s hottest poolside accessories, including an inflatable Iced Capp Pool Floatie and Tim Hortons Beverage Cozies, are available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada!

The Tim Hortons Fun Under The Sun summer merchandise collection includes:

Iced Capp Pool Floatie

The only thing better than a creamy, cool Tim Hortons Iced Capp on a hot summer day is enjoying it while lounging on a larger-than-life Iced Capp Pool Floatie – complete with cup holder! Pick up the new Iced Capp Pool Floatie on your next Tims Run to make waves with friends and family in the pool, at the beach or lake.

Beverage Cozies

Beat the heat all summer long and stay hydrated in style with the new Beverage Cozies from Tims. Available in summer pink or ocean blue, they feature unique designs inspired by some of your favourite Tim Hortons summer beverages. Tims Beverage Cozies will keep drinks colder for longer and can hold medium and large beverage cups.

“Tim Hortons has always played a big role in Canadians’ great, summer adventures and we’re excited to be introducing a new lineup of merch that we know our guests will really enjoy all summer long,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

“Our Iced Capp Pool Floatie and Tims Beverage Cozies also make for fun gifts and are perfect to bring for your hosts the next time you’re invited to a cottage or pool party – along with a box of Timbits or donuts, of course!”

The Tim Hortons Fun Under The Sun merchandise collection is available nationwide at participating restaurants while supplies last.