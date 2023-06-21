Motorcyclist Charged With Impaired After Fail To Remain Collision In Tiny Township

A collision involving a single motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of an impaired driver who left the scene on Champlain Road.

On June 20, 2023 at 1 p.m., officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, arrived in the area of the Champlain Road and Couchiching Crescent in the Township of Tiny, after receiving calls from concerned citizens.

Police learned that a motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. After the collision, the driver pushed the bike away from the scene, eventually leaving it on the ground and abandoning the vehicle. Police located an individual, who matched the description of the driver, a short distance away. There were indications that the driver had been consuming alcohol therefore a roadside screening test was administered. Based on the results of the test, the individual was arrested and transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of the investigation, Brendan Dashnay, 26 years of Tiny Township faces several charges contrary to the Highway Traffic Act as well as the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and/or Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Over 80

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 6, 2023. When charged with impaired driving, the driver’s license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.